The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh brings all-new quiz show on television

The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh brings all-new quiz show for fans

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is making his television debut with a unique visual quiz show.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared the trailer of The Big Picture with his fans.

In the clip, fans could see the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl star talking about how different people saw him as different characters, from Band Baaja Baaraat’s Bittoo to Padmaavat’s Alauddin Khilji.

He then goes on to say “Dekha jaaye toh khel bas nazar ka hai (If you see, it’s all a game of perception)."

The actor later explained that his new game show is exactly like that and revealed that all the contestants will be asked questions through pictures.

The viewers can also participate from their homes and win prizes.

Take a look:







