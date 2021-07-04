Kartik Aaryan's next will no longer be called 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' : Here's why

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's much-anticipated romantic flick Satyanarayan Ki Katha is changing titles.

The news has been shared by the film director Sameer Vidwans in his recent Instagram update. The post was later reposted by Kartik himself.

As per the Vidwans' statement, the title has been changed to 'avoid hurting sentiments' of audiences.

"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process," Vidwans began in his statement.

"We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film Satyanarayan ki Katha to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement concluded.



