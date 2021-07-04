 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Jul 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan's next will no longer be called 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha': Here's why

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Kartik Aaryans next will no longer be called Satyanarayan Ki Katha : Heres why
Kartik Aaryan's next will no longer be called 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' : Here's why

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's much-anticipated romantic flick Satyanarayan Ki Katha is changing titles.

The news has been shared by the film director Sameer Vidwans in his recent Instagram update. The post was later reposted by Kartik himself.

As per the Vidwans' statement, the title has been changed to 'avoid hurting sentiments' of audiences.

"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process," Vidwans began in his statement.

"We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film Satyanarayan ki Katha to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement concluded.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh brings all-new quiz show on television

The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh brings all-new quiz show on television
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao appear together for first time after divorce: Watch

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao appear together for first time after divorce: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan wants to star in Alia Bhatt’s next production venture

Shah Rukh Khan wants to star in Alia Bhatt’s next production venture
Naseeruddin Shah is doing ‘absolutely’ well, hospital source

Naseeruddin Shah is doing ‘absolutely’ well, hospital source
Katrina Kaif wishes friend fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on her birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes friend fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on her birthday
In Pictures: Top 5 Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh on-screen and off-screen moments

In Pictures: Top 5 Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh on-screen and off-screen moments
Aamir Khan's bestfriend Amin Hajee already knew about divorce:'It was very heartbreaking'

Aamir Khan's bestfriend Amin Hajee already knew about divorce:'It was very heartbreaking'
Saira Banu updates fans on Dilip Kumar’s health from ICU

Saira Banu updates fans on Dilip Kumar’s health from ICU
Throwback to Aamir Khan's thoughts on marriage ‘Just try'

Throwback to Aamir Khan's thoughts on marriage ‘Just try'
Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romance rumours analysed: report

Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romance rumours analysed: report
Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta each played roles in Aamir Khan's films

Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta each played roles in Aamir Khan's films
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s relationship in pictures

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s relationship in pictures

Latest

view all