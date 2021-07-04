 
Sunday Jul 04 2021
Dananeer Mobeen gives peek into her 'bad skin day': 'Embrace Yourself

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Pakistan's social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen is touching on the reality behind her flawless skin and perfect photos.

The 19-year-old influencer took to her Instagram Stories recently and pressed on accepting one's imperfections.

"We usually depend upon makeup and filters for our pictures and people think that actors and social media influencers have the perfect skin, but it is not like that," she began

Dananeer went on to confess her own skin problems.

"We also have the bad skin days like open pores, acne, dark circles and rough patches, which is normal”

The diva then iterated that flawless skin is a myth and there are a lot of external factors that influence how one looks. 

Before signing off, Dananeer urged fans to embrace themselves.

"It just makes you human," she iterated.

