Jamie Spears ‘called Britney terrible mum’ after hospital visit

Sunday Jul 04 2021
Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Friends close to Britney Spears have spoken out against the treatment her father Jamie Spears forced his daughter to undergo.

The claim has been brought forward by the New Yorker writers Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino following their investigation into the conservatorship.

According to the report, a close friend of Britney provided a testimony against Jamie Spears’ “abusive” actions towards the singer.

The pal, Jacqueline Butcher, revealed that shortly after Britney was released from her involuntary psychiatric hold, Jamie forced the singer to lose weight.

Butcher claimed, “Jamie said, ‘Baby,’, and I thought he was going to say, ‘We love you, but you need help.’ But what he said was ‘You’re fat. Daddy’s gonna get you on a diet and a trainer, and you’re gonna get back in shape’.”

At the time Jamie also “wore [Britney] down over the following weeks. He would get all in her face—spittle was flying—telling her she was a [expletive] and a terrible mother.”

Not only that but her access to her sons Sean and Jayden was also held hostage to her ‘cooperation’ because Jamie “got rid of anyone his daughter had been close to.”

