Kareena Kapoor delights fans with first look of ‘Bhoot Police’

Indian star Kareena Kapoor mesmerised her millions of fans with the first look of horror comedy Bhoot Police, starring her husband Saif Ali Khan.



The Laal Singh Chaddha actor took to Instagram and shared the poster of Bhoot Police, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.

Referring to the role of Saif Ali Khan in the film, Kareena wrote in the caption “Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI”.

She also disclosed that Bhoot Police will be released on Disney+ Hotstar soon.



Directed by Pawan Kripalani, Bhoot Police was previously scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10 this year.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.