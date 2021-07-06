Ranveer Singh expresses excitement to share screen with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has expressed his excitement to share screen with ‘legends’ Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s upcoming film.

The Gully Boy star turned to Twitter after Karan Johar revealed the cast of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to express his excitement.

He tweeted “Honoured to share the screen with these legends of Hindi cinema- Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan & Shabana Azmi! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani.”

Earlier, filmmaker Karan disclosed that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will essay lead roles in his upcoming directorial after a break of five years.

He also announced the cast of the film, saying “Meet the legendary stars of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We are all thrilled to work with these veteran legends and I cannot wait to be on set with them!”.









