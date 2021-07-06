Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri tease fans on wedding date: Watch here

Aima Baig and fiance Shahbaz Shigri are sharing bombshell news with fans.

The singer, who announced her engagement with actor Shahbaz Shigri earlier this year, walked the red carpet at a recent award ceremony with her beau.

When asked when will the duo get married, the couple laughed and hesitantly replied“Insha’Allah by the end of 2021”.

For the event, Aima Baig dolled up in a silk gown whereas fiancé Shahbaz Shigri looked dapper in a black suit paired with a red tie

Take a look:







