Kourtney Kardashian dropping marriage hints on Travis Barker?

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian may be hinting at a possible future wedding with her man Travis Barker.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had been snapped with a fan at Disneyland wearing more than just ordinary Minnie Mouse ears.
In the snap, the Poosh founder could be seen wearing a pair of bridal-themed ears which was complete with a veil.
Fans were quick to speculate if the star is dropping marriage hints on the Blink-182 drummer, who she began dating in January.
“Usually you wear that when your [sic] a bride at Disney either pre wedding or post for honeymoon,” one follower commented.
“No Disney fan wears the bridal gear unless there’s a reason,” another speculated.
