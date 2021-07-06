Kourtney Kardashian dropping marriage hints on Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian may be hinting at a possible future wedding with her man Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had been snapped with a fan at Disneyland wearing more than just ordinary Minnie Mouse ears.

In the snap, the Poosh founder could be seen wearing a pair of bridal-themed ears which was complete with a veil.

Fans were quick to speculate if the star is dropping marriage hints on the Blink-182 drummer, who she began dating in January.

“Usually you wear that when your [sic] a bride at Disney either pre wedding or post for honeymoon,” one follower commented.

“No Disney fan wears the bridal gear unless there’s a reason,” another speculated.

