Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis emphasises relationships are 'important' for THIS

Jim Curtis asks people to not 'settle for that relationship'

Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis has shared some valuable advice for people trying to settle down in love.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, November 19, the 50-year-old wellness coach and hypnotist posted a video in which he gave some relationship advice.

When a fan asked if it is “better to settle or stay alone,” Curtis answered the query by saying that relationships should be taken seriously.

Speaking to the camera while fussing around his kitchen, he said, “I'm gonna say neither.”

“Relationships are the most important things for happiness so having people in your life that nurture you and help you grow as a person is super important,” Curtis added, pointing to a Harvard study.

The FRIENDS alum’s beau stated that strong and healthy relationships are crucial, “so you should not be alone, nor should you settle.”

He quipped, “If you're in a love relationship or if you're in a relationship with someone that doesn't fulfil you then you should go out there and cultivate more friends.”

“Definitely don't settle for that relationship. At the same time don't be alone so that's the paradox of life,” Jim Curtis concluded.