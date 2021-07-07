 
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost expecting a baby soon: source

American actor Scarlett Johansson is about to become a mother again, this time with her husband Colin Jost by her side. 

Sources spoke to Page Six, claiming that the Black Widow star is pregnant but has kept the big news a secret.

“Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled,” said one source.

“Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile,” added another source.

“She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” they added.

Johansson had sparked rumours of pregnancy back in June when she gave multiple Black Widow events a miss.

The Avengers: Endgame star has been keeping her appearances for the film’s promotions strictly virtual.

Another source told the outlet: “Scarlett usually spends a lot of the summer out in Amagansett and Montauk, and you’d often see her walking her dogs on the beach or getting coffee. But this summer it seems like she is deliberately trying to keep a low profile.”

