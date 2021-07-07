 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Dejected Saira Banu takes husband Dilip Kumar's mortal remains home

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Dejected Saira Banu takes husbands Dilip Kumars mortal remains home
Dejected Saira Banu takes husband's Dilip Kumar's mortal remains home

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's mortal remains reach home after a long battle between life and death.

Bollywood's 'Tragedy King', who passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday, touched many lives during his time on earth.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," announced the actor's aide Faisal Farooqui in a tweet.

The 98-year-old, who is survived by wife Saira Banu, is now taking her husband home.

In these photos obtained by Viral Bhayani, one could spot wife Saira Banu escorting the mortal remains of her beloved husband from the hospital.

Dejected Saira Banu takes husband Dilip Kumars mortal remains home

Dilip Kumar had been hospitalized on June 30 due to age-related health concerns. His funeral is to be held at the Juhu Muslim Cemetery in Santacruz west, around 5 p.m. this evening.

Dejected Saira Banu takes husband Dilip Kumars mortal remains home


More From Showbiz:

In Pictures: Revisiting the timeless love story of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu

In Pictures: Revisiting the timeless love story of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu
Saira Banu's first words after Dilip Kumar's death: 'God snatched away my reason for living'

Saira Banu's first words after Dilip Kumar's death: 'God snatched away my reason for living'
Dilip Kumar dies: Actor's staggering net worth revealed

Dilip Kumar dies: Actor's staggering net worth revealed

Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Peshawar: In photos

Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Peshawar: In photos
Zayn Malik has a surprising connection to late Bollywood star Dilip Kumar

Zayn Malik has a surprising connection to late Bollywood star Dilip Kumar
Dilip Kumar: Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and more react to actor's tragic demise

Dilip Kumar: Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and more react to actor's tragic demise

When Dilip Kumar visited Madam Noor Jehan for interview in Karachi

When Dilip Kumar visited Madam Noor Jehan for interview in Karachi
From record-breaking accolades to iconic roles: 5 unknown facts about Dilip Kumar

From record-breaking accolades to iconic roles: 5 unknown facts about Dilip Kumar
'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar's extraordinary life in pictures

'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar's extraordinary life in pictures

How Yusuf Khan, son of a poor fruit merchant, became Dilip Kumar

How Yusuf Khan, son of a poor fruit merchant, became Dilip Kumar
‘Dilip Kumar was the one man who could bring India and Pakistan together’

‘Dilip Kumar was the one man who could bring India and Pakistan together’
Deepika Padukone shares hilarious dance video to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Deepika Padukone shares hilarious dance video to wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Latest

view all