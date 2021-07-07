 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Dilip Kumar honoured with flag draping ceremony in state funeral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 and is survived by his beloved wife Saira Banu

Arrangements to bid farewell to late Indian actor Dilip Kumar have begun. 

The actor, who passed away at age 98 in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7, was honoured with a draping ceremony of the Indian flag during the state funeral.

In a video shared by his friend Faisal Farooqui online, Indian forces can be seen paying their final respects to the veteran actor as they draped the tricolour flag over his body. 

The legendary actor was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital after complaining of breathlessness - it was the second time he had been hospitalised in the same month.

He had been in and out of hospital over the last few years with multiple health problems ranging from a kidney ailment to pneumonia. 

He is survived by his beloved wife Saira Banu.

Take a look:


