In photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, others pay condolences after Dilip Kumar's demise

Shah Rukh Khan consoles a visibly upset Saira Banu.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar - who was popularly known as The Tragedy King of Bollywood - breathed his last at the age of 98.



News of his death shook the fraternity and beyond as many stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, within hours after his death were snapped arriving at the late actor's Saira Banu's home.

The Happy New Year star could be seen consoling a visibly upset Saira as he put his hand on her arm.

Furthermore, Anil Kapoor was among the many actors who went to Saria to offer his condolences of her husband's passing.

Other stars include Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Dilip had been in and out of hospital over the last few years with multiple health problems ranging from a kidney ailment to pneumonia.



Take a look:





Anil Kapoor pays visit to Saira Banu to offer his condolences.





Ranbir Kapoor snapped outside of Saira Banu's home.





Karan Johar spotted at Saira Banu's home.





Vidya Balan, and Siddharth Roy Kapur were seen at Saira Banu's home.







