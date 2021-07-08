 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan returns to television after five-year hiatus

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Mahira Khan set to make blockbuster comeback on television
Mahira Khan set to make blockbuster comeback on television

Mahira Khan fans, rejoice!

The superstar, who never fails to win hearts with her stellar performances on screen, is making comeback on television after a long hiatus.

Fan-favorite Mahira Khan is returning to TV screens after drama Bin Roye (2016) and has joined hands with director Farooq Rind for her upcoming serial.

Joining her onscreen are Usman Mukhtar, Kubra Khan, Haroon Shahid, Shamim Hilali, Zainab Qayoom, Huma Nawab, Laila Wasti, Omair Rana and more in prominent roles.

The storyline of the drama is scripted by legendary Umera Ahmed. Although the release date of the drama has not been officially announced yet, Mahira Khan is reportedly essaying the role of 'Mehreen' in her next.

Take a look:

Mahira Khan returns to television after five-year hiatus


More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu on her birthday

Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu on her birthday
Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital
When Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu made adorable first video for Facebook account: Watch Here

When Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu made adorable first video for Facebook account: Watch Here
Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan papped at Dilip Kumar’s last rites

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan papped at Dilip Kumar’s last rites
Ranbir Kumar spotted heading to Dilip Kumar’s home

Ranbir Kumar spotted heading to Dilip Kumar’s home
Dilip Kumar laid to rest in Mumbai cemetery

Dilip Kumar laid to rest in Mumbai cemetery

Photos: Karan Johar heads to late actor Dilip Kumar’s home

Photos: Karan Johar heads to late actor Dilip Kumar’s home
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reaches Dilip Kumar’s Mumbai home

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reaches Dilip Kumar’s Mumbai home
In photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, others pay condolences after Dilip Kumar's demise

In photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, others pay condolences after Dilip Kumar's demise
Watch: Dilip Kumar's funeral processions underway

Watch: Dilip Kumar's funeral processions underway

From Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas: 6 films that made Dilip Kumar's career

From Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas: 6 films that made Dilip Kumar's career
Sadia Ghaffar welcomes first child with husband Hassan Hayat

Sadia Ghaffar welcomes first child with husband Hassan Hayat

Latest

view all