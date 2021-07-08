 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian willing to keep Tristan Thompson in her life for True

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Khloe Kardashian is willing to put her past relationship with Tristan Thompson aside to focus on putting a healthy parenting relationship for their daughter True Thompson.

A source spoke to People saying that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is willing to keep the NBA star in her life for the sake of their daughter True.

"Khloé is doing okay. True will always be her first priority and ultimately she's focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé's life," the source said. 

"She's not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation. And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True," says the source.

Her recent breakup with Tristan was laced with the NBA star’s past history with cheating which also includes a scandal with former family friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.

While their relationship was on and off their latest breakup seems to be one for good as the Good American founder is done with trusting the Boston Celtics player.

"She has spent so much time and energy on their relationship and was hopeful for the future. To see that Tristan hasn't changed at all after all of this is truly heartbreaking," a source told E!.

"She always had trust issues and wasn't sure, but she wanted to be positive and see the good in him," the source shared.

"She wanted nothing more than for True to have a happy family unit and she plans on still having that regardless of what Tristan does."

More From Entertainment:

Melania Trump spotted in NYC for first time since leaving the White House

Melania Trump spotted in NYC for first time since leaving the White House
Prince Harry's attempts of making amends with royals to 'rock his marriage'

Prince Harry's attempts of making amends with royals to 'rock his marriage'
Social satire mini-series 'The White Lotus' premieres in Los Angeles

Social satire mini-series 'The White Lotus' premieres in Los Angeles
Prince Harry, William 'turn a new leaf' over shared love for Princess Diana

Prince Harry, William 'turn a new leaf' over shared love for Princess Diana
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle 'in better place' after baby Lili's birth

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle 'in better place' after baby Lili's birth
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘committed to spending the rest of their lives together’

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘committed to spending the rest of their lives together’

Lifetime releases new teaser on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s film

Lifetime releases new teaser on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s film
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's families 'already getting along well'

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's families 'already getting along well'
Angelina Jolie wants to ‘extract herself’ from business venture with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie wants to ‘extract herself’ from business venture with Brad Pitt
Brian Austin Green denies sending 'petty digs' amid Megan Fox drama

Brian Austin Green denies sending 'petty digs' amid Megan Fox drama

Britney Spears feeling hopeful as team resigns from conservatorship

Britney Spears feeling hopeful as team resigns from conservatorship

Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

Latest

view all