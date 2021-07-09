 
Showbiz
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of 'Rafta Rafta'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of Rafta Rafta
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of 'Rafta Rafta'

Pakistani stars Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam mesmerised millions of fans with the first poster of their upcoming music video titled Rafta Rafta.

Sajal and Atif turned to their respective Instagram handles to delight fans with the first poster.

Unveiling the poster, Atif Aslam wrote in the caption “Experience love like never before!”.

The Aangan actress also took to Facebook-owned app to share her first look from Rafta Rafta.

The song will be released soon.

The fans of Sajal and Atif are eagerly waiting for the release of the music video.

