Naimal Khawar is smitten by son Mustafa's eyes in new snap: See Photo

Naimal Khawar Abbasi cannot stop gushing over her son in her latest social media update.

The Anaa star turned to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a heartwarming sunkissed photo of son Mustafa donning a yellow t-shirt.

"Them eyes," she captioned alongside the adorable photo.

Within hours of Naimal's new photo update, fans started to pour in endearing comments for the eleven-month-old.

"Oh My Goodness," added one fan.

"Cutest, "wrote another.

Naimal welcomed Mustafa with husband Hamza Ali Abbas in August 2020, less than a year after tying the knot in August 2019.





