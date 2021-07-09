 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Naimal Khawar is smitten by son Mustafa's eyes in new snap: See Photo

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Naimal Khawar is smitten by son Mustafas eyes in new snap: See Photo
Naimal Khawar is smitten by son Mustafa's eyes in new snap: See Photo

Naimal Khawar Abbasi cannot stop gushing over her son in her latest social media update.

The Anaa star turned to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a heartwarming sunkissed photo of son Mustafa donning a yellow t-shirt.

"Them eyes," she captioned alongside the adorable photo.

Within hours of Naimal's new photo update, fans started to pour in endearing comments for the eleven-month-old.

"Oh My Goodness," added one fan.

"Cutest, "wrote another.

Naimal welcomed Mustafa with husband Hamza Ali Abbas in August 2020, less than a year after tying the knot in August 2019.


More From Showbiz:

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of 'Rafta Rafta'

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of 'Rafta Rafta'
Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute

Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute
Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal: 'I had honest intentions'

Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal: 'I had honest intentions'
Faysal Quraishi explains his side after massive outburst in viral video

Faysal Quraishi explains his side after massive outburst in viral video
Mahira Khan returns to television after five-year hiatus

Mahira Khan returns to television after five-year hiatus
Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu on her birthday

Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu on her birthday
Ayeza Khan reveals Sridevi is an ‘inspiration’ for her as actress and mother

Ayeza Khan reveals Sridevi is an ‘inspiration’ for her as actress and mother
Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital
When Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu made adorable first video for Facebook account: Watch Here

When Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu made adorable first video for Facebook account: Watch Here
Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan papped at Dilip Kumar’s last rites

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan papped at Dilip Kumar’s last rites
Ranbir Kumar spotted heading to Dilip Kumar’s home

Ranbir Kumar spotted heading to Dilip Kumar’s home
Dilip Kumar laid to rest in Mumbai cemetery

Dilip Kumar laid to rest in Mumbai cemetery

Latest

view all