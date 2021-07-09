 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary
Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan marked the 54th death anniversary of Hollywood star Vivien Leigh by sharing her throwback adorable behind-the-scene video.

Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared a lovely throwback video of Vivien Leigh from the set of her one of the films to remember her.

Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary

Vivien died on July 7, 1967.

She won the Academy Award for Best Actress twice, for her definitive performances as Scarlett O'Hara in Gone with the Wind and Blanche DuBois in the film version of A Streetcar Named Desire, a role she had also played on stage in London's West End in 1949.

More From Showbiz:

Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup

Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup
Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here

Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here
When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan to remove Taimur's photo from his Whatsapp DP

When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan to remove Taimur's photo from his Whatsapp DP
Naimal Khawar is smitten by son Mustafa's eyes in new snap: See Photo

Naimal Khawar is smitten by son Mustafa's eyes in new snap: See Photo
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of 'Rafta Rafta'

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of 'Rafta Rafta'
Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute

Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute
Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal: 'I had honest intentions'

Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal: 'I had honest intentions'
Faysal Quraishi explains his side after massive outburst in viral video

Faysal Quraishi explains his side after massive outburst in viral video
Mahira Khan returns to television after five-year hiatus

Mahira Khan returns to television after five-year hiatus
Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu on her birthday

Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu on her birthday
Ayeza Khan reveals Sridevi is an ‘inspiration’ for her as actress and mother

Ayeza Khan reveals Sridevi is an ‘inspiration’ for her as actress and mother
Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

Latest

view all