Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan marked the 54th death anniversary of Hollywood star Vivien Leigh by sharing her throwback adorable behind-the-scene video.



Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared a lovely throwback video of Vivien Leigh from the set of her one of the films to remember her.

Vivien died on July 7, 1967.

She won the Academy Award for Best Actress twice, for her definitive performances as Scarlett O'Hara in Gone with the Wind and Blanche DuBois in the film version of A Streetcar Named Desire, a role she had also played on stage in London's West End in 1949.