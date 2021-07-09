 
Showbiz
Friday Jul 09 2021
Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is teasing wife Sara Bharwana in her new photo.

The mother-of-two collaborated with a Lahore-based makeup artist for a recent shoot and left her husband smitten with a gorgeous makeover.

Sara wore pastel makeup for the camera, whilst popping out her beautiful eyes with dramatic eyeliner.

Amongst many that commented on Sara's stunning look, it was husband Atif's reaction that left fans go gaga.

"Kaun hai yeh larki. Mera credit card makeup pe ura deti hai ( Who is this girl. Empties my credit card on makeup)," he quipped before praising Sara.

"You look stunning my love," he commented.

