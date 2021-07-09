 
entertainment
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘still cashing in on Firm after dubbing it ‘rotten’

Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly cashing in on the same monarchy they branded ‘rotten to its core’.

The observation has been brought forward by royal expert Duncan Larcombe in an interview with OK! magazine.

There he began by pointing out how the Sussexes are continually cashing in on the monarchy’s name, despite calling “the whole system rotten to the core” initially.

He was quoted telling the outlet, “But by continually talking about the royals, they're cashing in on the brand. If they spend their whole careers selling that royal brand, they'll never speak to William again.”

