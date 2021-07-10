 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
AFP

Baalbek Festival goes virtual in crisis-hit Lebanon

By
AFP

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Baalbek Festival goes virtual in crisis-hit Lebanon

BEIRUT: Lebanon´s annual Baalbek Festival was held Friday in virtual form with the famed Roman ruins a part of its backdrop, as an expression of hope in the crisis-hit country.

The programme of 10 performances, a mixture of jazz, Indie rock, rap, hip rock and electro pop, filmed last month at Roman sites across the Bekaa Valley of east Lebanon, including Baalbek itself, was broadcast on Lebanese television and streamed on the internet.

"We are in an economic and health crisis, and we wanted to give young Lebanese artists who continue to produce and show creativity a platform for their art," said the festival´s president, Nayla de Freige.

"Another message is to offer a moment of happiness and to dream... to show another face of Lebanon, to transform the pain into hope," she told AFP.

Festival organisers chose the slogan "shine on Lebanon, defying darkness with music" for its 2021 edition.

Lebanon faces what the World Bank says is probably one of the world´s worst economic crises since the 1850s, compounded by the coronavirus epidemic and the megablast at Beirut port last August that killed more than 200 people and devastated swathes of the capital.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston captures hearts with her fit physique during her appearance in LA

Jennifer Aniston captures hearts with her fit physique during her appearance in LA
Prince William and Kate Middleton may shift to 775-room Buckingham Palace before Charles

Prince William and Kate Middleton may shift to 775-room Buckingham Palace before Charles
Megan Fox says her son gets bullied over his choice of dress

Megan Fox says her son gets bullied over his choice of dress
Khloe Kardashian leaves Tristan Thompson in awe as she takes steamy outdoor shower

Khloe Kardashian leaves Tristan Thompson in awe as she takes steamy outdoor shower
Kylie Jenner reveals what she did to make her cosmetics a hit

Kylie Jenner reveals what she did to make her cosmetics a hit
Kate Middleton and Prince William gear up for Queen Elizabeth's 'monumental platinum jubilee'

Kate Middleton and Prince William gear up for Queen Elizabeth's 'monumental platinum jubilee'
Harry Styles cosies up to girlfriend Olivia Wilde while enjoying romantic getaway to Italy

Harry Styles cosies up to girlfriend Olivia Wilde while enjoying romantic getaway to Italy
Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow takes inspiration from #MeToo drive

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow takes inspiration from #MeToo drive
'Stillwater;: Matt Damon unveils new film at Cannes

'Stillwater;: Matt Damon unveils new film at Cannes
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘still cashing in on Firm after dubbing it ‘rotten’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘still cashing in on Firm after dubbing it ‘rotten’
Prince William gears up for ‘action against Harry’ after Queen’s peace talks fail

Prince William gears up for ‘action against Harry’ after Queen’s peace talks fail
Britney Spears ‘elated’ after speaking out on conservatorship

Britney Spears ‘elated’ after speaking out on conservatorship

Latest

view all