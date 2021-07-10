 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Randhir Kapoor confirms name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s younger son

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Randhir Kapoor confirms name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s younger son
Randhir Kapoor confirms name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s younger son

Veteran Bollywood star Randhir Kapoor has confirmed the name of daughter Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son.

Kareena’s father confirmed to Indian media that Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son has been named Jeh.

Speaking to the Times of India, Randhir said “Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh".

He went on to say that they had finalized his name Jeh about a week ago.

Earlier, Indian media reported that Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan are reportedly deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor, the name of Saif’s father.

Some media outlets also reported that currently Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have named their second son Jeh.

The Bollywood couple welcomed their second son in February this year.

More From Showbiz:

Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao’s latest photo together wins the internet

Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao’s latest photo together wins the internet
Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts

Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts
Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup

Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup
Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary

Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary
Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here

Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here
When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan to remove Taimur's photo from his Whatsapp DP

When Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan to remove Taimur's photo from his Whatsapp DP
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor
Naimal Khawar is smitten by son Mustafa's eyes in new snap: See Photo

Naimal Khawar is smitten by son Mustafa's eyes in new snap: See Photo
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of 'Rafta Rafta'

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam unveil first poster of 'Rafta Rafta'
Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute

Meera reaches CCPO head office in Lahore over mother's property dispute
Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal: 'I had honest intentions'

Shahroz Sabzwari spills reason for marrying Sadaf Kanwal: 'I had honest intentions'
Faysal Quraishi explains his side after massive outburst in viral video

Faysal Quraishi explains his side after massive outburst in viral video

Latest

view all