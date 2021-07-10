Randhir Kapoor confirms name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s younger son

Veteran Bollywood star Randhir Kapoor has confirmed the name of daughter Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son.

Kareena’s father confirmed to Indian media that Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son has been named Jeh.

Speaking to the Times of India, Randhir said “Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh".

He went on to say that they had finalized his name Jeh about a week ago.

Earlier, Indian media reported that Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan are reportedly deliberating to name their second son as Mansoor, the name of Saif’s father.

Some media outlets also reported that currently Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have named their second son Jeh.

The Bollywood couple welcomed their second son in February this year.