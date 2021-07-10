Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh welcome their second child

Indian actress Geeta Basra and her husband cricketer-turned actor Harbhajan Singh have been blessed with a baby boy, the celebrity couple shared the good news on Saturday.



The Dil Diya Hai actor turned to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans.

Geeta said “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete.”

She continued “We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy..We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support.”

Harbhajan Singh also took to social media and said “Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy shukar aa Tera maalka.”



Fans and fellow showbiz stars congratulated the couple on the birth of their son.



The couple tied the knot in October 2015 and welcomed their first child, baby girl Hinaya Heer Plaha on 27 July 2016.