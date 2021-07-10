Meghan Markle planning against returning to UK despite Queen's invite

Meghan Markle is dreading her much-awaited UK return, specially after royal exit

Meghan Markle is not willing to travel back to UK despite receiving an invite to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in September.



The Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed her daughter Lilibet in June, is dreading her much-awaited UK return, specially after royal exit.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig said, "Considering the fact that all of her statements, she might not want and might feel she won't be welcomed by the family.



"But these are all adults, whatever private feelings they have I sincerely doubt the Queen, the Cambridges, Charles and Camilla would say, 'you can't come.'

"They would go out of their way to make sure that Harry and Meghan feel welcome," Koenig added.

It comes as Nine news royal correspondent Natalie Oliveri said, "There are reports that Prince Harry could be coming back to the UK in just 10 weeks time in September but this time his wife Meghan could be joining him.

"It hasn't been confirmed by the palace but this larger celebration is believed to be allowing some of Diana's friends and family to celebrate her life who couldn't attend the statue unveiling on July 1," she concluded.