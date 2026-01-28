Zayn Malik steals fans' heart with 'contagious' smile

Zayn Malik robbed his fans’ hearts with his contagious smile.

After successfully completing his fourth out of seven shows during his debut solo Las Vegas residency, the former One Direction offered some highlights from the Sunday night, January 25 show.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker dropped a photo dump on Monday, January 26.

Among other pictures and videos, two snapshots captured the X Factor alum beaming while on stage and in one image he even flashed a toothy smile while drenched in blue hues.

Because he is often seen as a more reserved or mysterious figure, fans react with extra excitement whenever he displays a rare and bright smile in photos or during fan interactions.

“Never taking for granted this onstage version of zayn we are DAILY BLESSED [heart on fire and crying emoji],” one gushed on social media.

Another admirer commented, “seeing him smile immediately makes me smile and happier.”

Several other supporters described his sweet gesture as "precious," "beautiful," and "perfect".

Over the weekend the 33-year-old Bradford boy took over the Dolby Live stage at Park MGM, delighting fans with his stunning vocal talent

Zayn delivered live renditions of fan-favourite tracks from his four albums and some new songs, which are slated to release soon.