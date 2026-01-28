 
Chrissy Teigen reveals how she found her way back after lapse in sobriety

Chrissy Teigen details relapse amid journey towards self-control

Geo News Digital Desk
January 28, 2026

Chrissy Teigen has publicly revealed how she found her way back after a  significant slip in sobriety.

The Star Search judge openly admitted to relapsing after “being sober for a little over a year,” as she credited Carl Radke for inadvertently becoming her guiding light.

Teigen detailed how a conversation with the reality TV star about his “honesty and openness around his own journey with sobriety” helped her.

“As you know, I’ve had my own. After being sober for a little over a year, I went back to drinking,” Teigen wrote on Instagram.

She further detailed that the relapse began when she reminded herself that she would only consume alcohol in a “mindful” way.

“How lucky I am to have the life I have — I want to enjoy it! And I think that was my first problem,” she explained.

After highlighting a few more instances when the addiction messed with her lifestyle, the former Lip Sync Battle alum revealed, “Within the same week of talking to Carl, I stopped drinking again.”

“I had been in talks for Star Search and knew that if I were given the incredible chance to be on the show, there was absolutely no f****** way I’d do it with alcohol in my dressing room.”

She finally shared that she is “52 days sober again with no desire to turn back.”

“Turns out, without it, I can still be funny. Still be stupid. Still be wildly nervous. Anxious as a mother fucker. And I can get through it all without it,” the 40-year-old model added.

Chrissy additionally encouraged her followers to give a listen to her conversation with Carl Radke on a new episode of her podcast, Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen.

“Enjoy our talk, because it changed my life. No big deal,” she concluded her extensive Instagram caption.

