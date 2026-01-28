Katie Price becomes Katie P Andrews after surprise wedding

Katie Price has changed her name after announcing that she has married entrepreneur Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model, 47, posted a loved-up selfie to her new hubby, both wearing coordinating leather jackets, and captioned: 'Happiest Mr and Mrs.'

Sharing a snap of The Pricey in a hot tub in Dubai, surrounded by rose petals, hours before they tied the knot, he wrote in the caption: 'Show me who can pull this off better than my gorgeous wife, Katie P Andrews? Stunning.'

For those unversed, the OnlyFans star was actually born Katrina Infield, and adopted the surname Price from her mum Amy's husband.

This comes after an insider close to the family has claimed they are 'completely horrified' by the news.

The source added Katie's mother Amy and her five children - Harvey, 23, Junior, 20, Princess, 18, Jett, 12, and Bunny, 10 - were all left completely in the dark about her wedding.

However, Lee has since shared the real reason behind his quick wedding to Katie.

The entrepreneur insists he is the "happiest man in the world" and that his wedding to Katie is real - despite them now being in different countries after their nuptials.

Speaking today, Lee responded to the swirling claims as he said: 'The rings are all on the right fingers. And tattoos are all on the right hands. Anyway, lots of love to everyone. Massive love, more love in the world, to Katie and I'll see you soon.'

'We had a wedding, we are married. It is official and I'm the happiest man in the world. Lots of love to everyone. That might clear up a lot of the 99% of the junk that's in my requests.'

However, it also follows reports that the wedding happened so quickly that bride Katie had to wear a £12 dress from Shein to the ceremony one that none of her family knew was taking place.