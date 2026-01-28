Stephen Colbert discusses ‘real' feelings as ‘Late Show' sets final date

Stephen Colbert has opened up about the impending conclusion of the longtime late night show currently hosted by him on CBS.

While The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s permanent suspension was announced in July last year, its final date of airing has been set for May 21.

The schedule was revealed by Colbert during his latest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, which will air January 28.

A snippet from the upcoming episode, released via Instagram, revealed the 61-year-old comedian’s raw reaction to the news.

“It feels real now,” he said. “It did not feel... I mean, I know it was real, but now, there’s four months left.”

He further admitted that what he will miss the most about working on the show, soon to go off-air, is the crew he worked with.

“But it's really the people. That’s really what I care about. That’s really what I’m going to miss more than anything,” the late night host said.

The show’s cancellation was initially confirmed by Colbert during an episode which aired July 17, 2025.

“Before we start the show, I want you to know something that I found out just last night,” he began. “Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May.”

“It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away.”

The former Colbert Report host took over the Late Show following David Letterman’s departure in 2015.

Stephen Colbert’s show became the subject of a controversial shelving last year after it was speculated that the Paramount-led CBS decided to take it off-air due to Donald Trump’s influence.

Colbert had condemned his network’s parent company for settling a lawsuit with the American president, which legal observers felt should have been “dismissed on First Amendment grounds” in the first palce, per Entertainment Weekly.

However, while announcing The Late Show’s halt, CBS’ statement had revealed, “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”