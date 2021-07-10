 
Saturday Jul 10 2021
'My husband he gives me my space': Naimal Khawar talks about work-life balance

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Naimal Khawar Abbasi is giving touching on how husband Hamza Ali Abbasi helps her bring up their son Mustafa.

While giving advice to budding painters in a recent clip, Naimal, who herself likes to create art, said that it is essential for one to have his own space for work.

“When there are so many distractions around you I don’t feel I can work that way, I think that’s one thing good about my husband he gives me my space I give him his space," she revealed.

"He really helps me, he takes care of Mustafa at times and I get some time to sit and work. Try to create your little space sit there for an hour or half an hour and that really helps," Naimal gave advice to his fans.


Naimal welcomed son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi with husband Hamza in August 2020, less than a year after tying the knot in 2019.

