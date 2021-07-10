Khloé Kardashian ‘still loyal’ to Tristan Thompson

Sources close to Khloé Kardashian recently shed light on her loyalty towards Tristan Thompson.

The news has been brought forward by a People’s magazine insider who was quoted saying, “For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it.”



“She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan.”

“She doesn't like when people criticize him. He will always be special to her. It's very possible that they will get back together eventually.”