 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid turns heads at Dior dinner

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Bella Hadid left heads turning during her appearance at a Dior dinner at Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

The supermodel opted for a white corset, which accentuated her toned physique, along with a pair of low-rise pants as well as a matching oversized blazer. 

She kept her hair up in a sleek updo which showed off her earrings and accessorised the looks with a glitzy bag. 

The appearance comes after the 24-year-old was seen out and about with her new boyfriend Marc Kalman.

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

How Kanye West is helping Kim Kardashian re-branding KKW Beauty

How Kanye West is helping Kim Kardashian re-branding KKW Beauty
British charity awards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for having two children

British charity awards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for having two children
Addison Rae catches heat after getting UFC reporter gig

Addison Rae catches heat after getting UFC reporter gig
The eight-year marathon to bring Anne Frank to the big screen

The eight-year marathon to bring Anne Frank to the big screen
Paul Verhoeven dismisses criticism of Benedetta at Cannes film festival

Paul Verhoeven dismisses criticism of Benedetta at Cannes film festival
Lea Seydoux, who stars in three films in for top Cannes prize, may miss film festival

Lea Seydoux, who stars in three films in for top Cannes prize, may miss film festival
Cannes falls for ´The Worst Person in the World´

Cannes falls for ´The Worst Person in the World´
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may lose Archewell trademark

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may lose Archewell trademark
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal invites pressure

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal invites pressure
Royal fans remain reluctant to subscribe Kate Middleton and Prince William's YouTube channel

Royal fans remain reluctant to subscribe Kate Middleton and Prince William's YouTube channel

Britney Spears’ lawyer bashes Jamie Spears: ‘His consent is mandatory for all’

Britney Spears’ lawyer bashes Jamie Spears: ‘His consent is mandatory for all’
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Turgut Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Turgut Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Latest

view all