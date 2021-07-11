 
Sunday Jul 11 2021
Kylie Jenner uses 'temporary fillers' to get over her 'insecurity'

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has said that “temporary lip fillers” helped her get over her deepest insecurity.

Speaking in her new YouTube video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared that she wanted to boost her confidence and turned to getting the cosmetic procedure done.

"When I was younger I had an insecurity with my lips," she shared.

The doting mum-of-one continued: "I have temporary lip fillers and it was an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do."

She has since then turned that insecurity into her business and at 17-years-old launched Kylie Cosmetics which launched lip kits as its first product. 

"I was 17 when I launched Kylie Cosmetics…It feels weird that this is my life now, looking back at it though, makeup has just been a part of my DNA."

"I just knew in my soul that this was what I was supposed to do..I think I was meant to feel that way, to then find makeup and find my confidence," the boss lady concluded.

