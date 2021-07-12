Bella Hadid sizzles in jaw-dropping outfit as she hits Cannes red carpet

Supermodel Bella Hadid amazed everyone with he sizzling appearance on the Cannes red carpet as she rocked a black dress to show off her grace.

The 24-year-old arrived at the premiere of Three Floors in a floor-length outfit with a neckline that did not cover her chest.

Gigi Hadid's sweet sister concealed her modesty with a huge statement necklace in the shape of an upside down tree.



The catwalk star has been a regular fixture of the 74th film festival and has sported a string of show-stopping looks.

Bella Hadid's jewellery, which was attached to a gold chain, featured sprawling branches which spared her blushes.

Arriving at the opening night premiere of Annette, which stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, Bella wore a floor-length white gown with a long sheer black train.