 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid sizzles in jaw-dropping outfit as she hits Cannes red carpet

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Bella Hadid sizzles in jaw-dropping outfit as she hits Cannes red carpet

Supermodel Bella Hadid amazed everyone with he sizzling appearance on the Cannes red carpet as she rocked a black dress to show off her grace.

The 24-year-old arrived at the premiere of Three Floors in a floor-length outfit with a neckline that did not cover her chest.

Gigi Hadid's sweet sister concealed her modesty with a huge statement necklace in the shape of an upside down tree.

Bella Hadid sizzles in jaw-dropping outfit as she hits Cannes red carpet

The catwalk star has been a regular fixture of the 74th film festival and has sported a string of show-stopping looks.

Bella Hadid's jewellery, which was attached to a gold chain, featured sprawling branches which spared her blushes.

Bella Hadid sizzles in jaw-dropping outfit as she hits Cannes red carpet

Arriving at the opening night premiere of Annette, which stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, Bella wore a floor-length white gown with a long sheer black train.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna amazes fans with fashion sense as she steps out with beau A$AP Rocky in chic outfit

Rihanna amazes fans with fashion sense as she steps out with beau A$AP Rocky in chic outfit

Victoria Beckham's latest post causes stir on Instagram

Victoria Beckham's latest post causes stir on Instagram
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘poster couple’ for the republican movement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘poster couple’ for the republican movement
Prince William ‘puts his foot down’ on Prince Harry’s nonsense: report

Prince William ‘puts his foot down’ on Prince Harry’s nonsense: report
Ed Sheeran’s overtakes BTS’ Butter with Bad Habits’ MV

Ed Sheeran’s overtakes BTS’ Butter with Bad Habits’ MV
Victoria Beckham celebrates daughter Harper’s birthday

Victoria Beckham celebrates daughter Harper’s birthday
BTS’ track ‘Permission to Dance’ breaks YouTube streaming records

BTS’ track ‘Permission to Dance’ breaks YouTube streaming records
Cardi B pens birthday note for ‘little baby’ Kulture

Cardi B pens birthday note for ‘little baby’ Kulture
Carrie Underwood pens loving anniversary tribute to husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood pens loving anniversary tribute to husband Mike Fisher
Billie Eilish’s mom ‘losses her mind’ at ‘NDA’ shoot

Billie Eilish’s mom ‘losses her mind’ at ‘NDA’ shoot
Billie Eilish gushes over ‘crazy’ writing process for ‘Happier Than Ever’ MV

Billie Eilish gushes over ‘crazy’ writing process for ‘Happier Than Ever’ MV
Prince Charles unwilling to handover his title to Prince Edward: report

Prince Charles unwilling to handover his title to Prince Edward: report

Latest

view all