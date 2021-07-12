 
Mehwish Hayat shares cryptic post about love mood after her dance video goes viral

Pakistan's much-adored showbiz star Mehwish Hayat left fans guessing as she shared a cryptic post about her romantic mood.

Mehwish, who is recipient of Pakistan’s highest accolade Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contributions to the entertainment industry, gave fans new bliss sharing a post about her 'love mood' hours after her dance video went viral on social media. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday, The Load Wedding star shared a post, showing her sitting against a wall that reflects her mood in the light:  "In The Mood for Love".

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress captioned the post: "For real!" She also added a heart emoji in the end.

Earlier, Mehwish's dance video went viral, in which the starlet can be seen grooving to a hit tune at the Mehndi event of Sultana Siddiqui’s grandson. 

 In the viral video, Adnan Siddiqui, Yasir Nawaz and others can be seen dancing along with Mehwish Hayat.

