 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares second trailer of his next drama ‘Barbaroslar’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday Jul 12, 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares second trailer of his next drama ‘Barbaroslar’

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan on Monday mesmerised his millions of fans with the second trailer of his upcoming drama serial Barbaroslar.

Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared the trailer of Barbaroslar.

He posted the second trailer and revealed that Barbaroslar will be released soon.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

The fans of ‘Ertugrul’ are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor in the all-new avatar.

More From Showbiz:

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of film ‘Devdas’

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of film ‘Devdas’
Feroze Khan thanks fans for sending love on his 31st birthday

Feroze Khan thanks fans for sending love on his 31st birthday
Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?
'My husband he gives me my space': Naimal Khawar talks about work-life balance

'My husband he gives me my space': Naimal Khawar talks about work-life balance
Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh welcome their second child

Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh welcome their second child
Aima Baig shares PDA-filled photos with 'forever date' Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig shares PDA-filled photos with 'forever date' Shahbaz Shigri
Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao’s latest photo together wins the internet

Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao’s latest photo together wins the internet
Randhir Kapoor confirms name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s younger son

Randhir Kapoor confirms name of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s younger son
Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts

Engin Altan Duzyatan, daughter Alara’s stunning photo wins hearts
Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup

Atif Aslam hilariously accuses Sara Bharwana for spending all his money on makeup
Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary

Esra Bilgic marks Vivien Leigh’s 54th death anniversary
Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here

Faysal Quraishi hilariously recreates viral video with Aijaz Aslam: Watch here

Latest

view all