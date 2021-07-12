‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares second trailer of his next drama ‘Barbaroslar’

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan on Monday mesmerised his millions of fans with the second trailer of his upcoming drama serial Barbaroslar.



Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared the trailer of Barbaroslar.

He posted the second trailer and revealed that Barbaroslar will be released soon.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



The fans of ‘Ertugrul’ are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor in the all-new avatar.