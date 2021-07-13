Neha Kakkar over the moon as she reaches 60 million Instagram followers

Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar has become the most followed Bollywood musician on Instagram after she crossed 60 million mark.

The O Saki Saki singer turned to Facebook-owned app to celebrate the milestone on Tuesday.

Neha posted a video wherein she can be seen cutting the cake to celebrate 60 million followers.

She wrote “60 Million Pyar! Main Khush Nahin Behad Khush Hoon.. The amount of love you all give Your Nehu can’t be compared with anything!”

“Aap ho toh Neha Kakkar Hai! Thank You.. Each One of You and Specially My Most Special People, My #NeHearts Love You all!!!!”

“Thank You @rohanpreetsingh for always being there and making all my wishes come true since the time you came in my life!!,” Neha wrote for husband Rohanpreet Singh.



“I #NehaKakkar can proudly say that I’m The #MostFollowedIndianMusician,” she added.