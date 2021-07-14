 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
'Peaky Blinders' star Toby Kirkup died after hospital sent him home, court told

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Toby Kirkup was suffering from chest pains and a tingling sensation in his arms
British actor Toby Kirkup passed away last year after he was sent home from the hospital in spite of having chest pain, a court in England was told this week.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Peaky Blinders actor, 48 at the time of his death, was suffering from chest pains and a tingling sensation in his arms before he was hospitalized at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary in August last year.

The court heard this week that the actor after getting diagnosed with gastritis was sent home where he vomited and endured a heart attack.

The actor’s family had requested that the coroner examine his body, after a post-mortem report claimed he died of natural causes.

His family also raised concerns about the medical care he received from the hospital.

Another hearing in the case has been scheduled for September 30. 

