Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Britney Spears’ new lawyers ‘in for major hurdles’ with conservatorship

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Sources recently stepped forward with updates regarding Britney Spears’ conservatorship termination case new legal hires.

The news has been brought forward by a Page Six source who was quoted saying, “Britney has had multiple conversations with Mathew in recent days.”

“She was concerned about what was going to happen after [Samuel D. Ingham III] resigned as her lawyer, but Mathew has assured her that she will be in good hands if the judge appoints him.”

The insider also concluded by saying, “He has been keeping close tabs on her case for a while now and felt that her testimony last month was very compelling.”

