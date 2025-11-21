Duffer Brothers make bombshell claim about 'Stranger Things' season five

Duffer Brothers claim 'Stranger Things' season five has THIS

The Duffer Brothers have finally revealed that the fifth season of Stranger Things has the “most violent death” yet.

The creators of Stranger Things, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, will drop the fifth season of the hit Netflix series in three parts, which will be available on November 26, 2025.

While conversing with the United Kingdom’s outlet of The Times, both brothers assured fans that the forthcoming season is “the biggest [the show has] ever been.”

They stated that the new season has a high chance to become the most emotional installment as well.

Matt told the outlet, "I would say season 5 is not as violent as season 4, but it has the most violent death of any season.”

In general, the brothers "try to restrain" themselves about the matter of how savage the battles become; however, some parts cannot be avoided.

“The goal was always to scale up each series with the age of the characters and our audience, but then we keep getting new audiences. Hopefully, parents don’t get too mad at us,” Ross stated.

“Every character’s ending needed to feel right. That was more important than providing the fans with the ending they’re hoping for,” Matt noted.