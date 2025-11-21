Nicholas Galitzine praises Charli XCX for her 'incredible energy'

Nicholas Galitzine shares his experience working with Charli XCX in '100 Nights of Hero'

Nicholas Galitzine opened up about working with Charli XCX in 100 Nights of Hero.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actor gushed over the Grammy-winning artist, saying she have "incredible energy."

Nicholas said, "She's always been huge in England."

Adding, "but she's got such incredible energy and is truly creatively unyielding and a powerhouse, really."

"I think that kind of word gets thrown around a lot, but I think her appetite for the creative and pushing herself creatively cannot be satiated," the actor noted about Charli.

While Nicholas didn't share many scenes with Charli in the film, he also praised another of her projects. As Charli created the soundtrack for upcoming Wuthering Heights, featuring 12 of her original songs, the actor said, "I just saw that the Wuthering Heights trailer, which looks f------- unreal."

He went on to add, "and I have heard the soundtrack she wrote as well, and it's like she's doing that. We've spoken."

"Acting is going to be, I think, a big part of her life now. And so I very much admire people who are just these forces," Nicholas added further.

It is pertinent to mention that in Nicholas Galitzine was "disappointed" for not sharing any scenes with Charli XCX, yet expressed his happiness to see her flourish in acting.