Jennifer Lopez talks interest in 2002 'This Is Me… Then’ album

Jennifer Lopez recently got candid about the sudden interest in her 2002 album This Is Me… Then.

The star got candid during an interview with Apple Music’s 1’s Ebro Darden.

There she was quoted saying, “The name of that album was This Is Me... Then. That was a moment. When you go back and hear that, you hear the purity and the love there.”

“And I think that's why people went back as they saw different things happening in my life now and they go, 'Wow, really?' And I think it gave people hope. Some things do last forever.”