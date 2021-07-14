 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez talks interest in 2002 'This Is Me… Then’ album

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Jennifer Lopez talks interest in 2002 This Is Me… Then’ album
Jennifer Lopez talks interest in 2002 'This Is Me… Then’ album

Jennifer Lopez recently got candid about the sudden interest in her 2002 album This Is Me… Then.

The star got candid during an interview with Apple Music’s 1’s Ebro Darden.

There she was quoted saying, “The name of that album was This Is Me... Then. That was a moment. When you go back and hear that, you hear the purity and the love there.”

“And I think that's why people went back as they saw different things happening in my life now and they go, 'Wow, really?' And I think it gave people hope. Some things do last forever.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ new lawyers ‘in for major hurdles’ with conservatorship

Britney Spears’ new lawyers ‘in for major hurdles’ with conservatorship
Halsey ‘felt like a failure’ after giving up prenatal vitamins

Halsey ‘felt like a failure’ after giving up prenatal vitamins
Gigi Hadid shares how Zayn Malik initially struggled to fit in with her family

Gigi Hadid shares how Zayn Malik initially struggled to fit in with her family
Deepika Padukone reaches 58 million followers on Instagram

Deepika Padukone reaches 58 million followers on Instagram

Photos: Olivia Rodrigo spotted with new flame Adam Faze

Photos: Olivia Rodrigo spotted with new flame Adam Faze
Gigi Hadid's mother shares never-before seen picture of Khai

Gigi Hadid's mother shares never-before seen picture of Khai
Jameela Jamil mocks Elon Musk over his tweet about people attacking space

Jameela Jamil mocks Elon Musk over his tweet about people attacking space

BTS share how Ed Sheeran was the man behind Permission to Dance

BTS share how Ed Sheeran was the man behind Permission to Dance
Gigi Hadid stuns in latest photo-shoot for Harper's Bazaar

Gigi Hadid stuns in latest photo-shoot for Harper's Bazaar
Report claims Meghan's friend Priyanka Chopra did not clap for Kate Middleton, William at Wimbledon

Report claims Meghan's friend Priyanka Chopra did not clap for Kate Middleton, William at Wimbledon
Kourtney Kardashian drops eyebrow-raising comment on Travis Barker's post

Kourtney Kardashian drops eyebrow-raising comment on Travis Barker's post
Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin celebrates nomination for Emmy Award

Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin celebrates nomination for Emmy Award

Latest

view all