Thursday Jul 15 2021
Gigi Hadid talks about her 'bad journal' filled with motherhood woes

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

American supermodel Gigi Hadid has opened up about her anxieties about becoming a mother before she and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai.

During her cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, the 26-year-old model said she was fearful of taking on the role of a mother during her pregnancy and how she coped with the qualms.

“During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal,” she said.

“They weren’t that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai. Maybe one day I’ll give her the bad journal just to be real about it,” she went on to say.

She revealed that she would write down all about her “anxieties and days where I felt like, ‘Am I good enough to be a mom?’”

“I didn’t want to feel guilty about feeling those things or writing those things down I just liked the separation,” she continued.

“I’m not particular about it, and my journals are everywhere around the house. I just pick up whichever one is closest to me and write.”’

“I deal with a lot of things through just sitting and thinking and writing. People made jokes when Covid hit, like, ‘Oh, Gigi, you’ve been practicing quarantine for years now,’ because when I had a few days off, I would drive to the farm from the city and be with myself in my little cabin, making a resin chair or drying flowers,” she added. 

