Chrissy Teigen details how her mental health deteriorated after bullying scandal

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her mental health following the bullying scandal that recently tumbled her repute.



The Cravings author turned to her Instagram and addressed the isolation that she was forced into after becoming part of the “cancel club.”

“I don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter [expletive] in real life,” wrote Teigen.

“Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is OK,” she continued.

“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know 'til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks,” she added.

“All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day.”



“I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent [expletive] anymore! If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u,” she said before signing off.