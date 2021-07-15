 
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton ‘extremely thrilled to be married'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton are inspired in their lives in every way

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton secretly tie the knot in Oklahoma, with close friends and family. According to a source close to the couple, the newly-weds are inspired in their lives in every way.

"They have found true happiness as a couple and as a family and are thrilled to be married," said the source. "Their friends and families are over the moon for them." Now, as Stefani and Shelton look forward to their future, "they seem extremely happy," said the Stefani source. Another industry insider added, "They are both inspired with their lives in every way."

"It couldn't have been better." On the big day "even the weather cooperated," the insider said. "They talked about how they already felt married before the wedding, but when the day arrived, Gwen was still giddy and a bit nervous. It was an emotional ceremony for both of them."

Talking about their wedding, a source previously told PEOPLE , "It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter." 

