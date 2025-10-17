Zac Efron's best acting gig revealed by younger brother Dylan

Photo: Zac Efron's brother offered insights about brother's best acting gig

Zac Efron has received heartfelt praise from his younger brother, Dylan Efron, for his powerful performance in The Iron Claw.

In a resurfaced interview from earlier this year, Dylan, who recently impressed audiences by dancing to Zac's Rewrite the Stars, reflected on how the film brought the brothers even closer.

Appearing on the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast, the Traitors star opened up about their bond and how it evolved during the making of the emotional sports drama.

"I did really like The Greatest Showman," Dylan said.

"That's up there. Iron Claw, I think, is his best acting. Like that was so sad as, like, a brother."

He continued, "It's really sweet. I've never actually told anyone this, but Zac and I talk a lot."

"We live in different spots right now, but like we talk a lot, and in hindsight, when he was filming that movie he was calling me almost every other day."

Dylan also reflected on how those calls took on new meaning once the film was released.

"I didn't even put it together because he had filmed back-to-back movies, and then I realized he was calling me super often when he was filming that," the 33-year-old noted.

"He was like, 'Yeah this movie's really hard, I'm just calling to catch up and stuff like that.'"

"I never put together until after the show came out, so I knew it was about brothers and stuff like that, but it didn't click for me that he was calling me so much during that because he was so emotional," Dylan concluded.