Britney Spears' former manager Sam Lutfi admits he 'failed her'

Britney Spears' former manager Sam Lutfi came forth detailing how he feels guilty for failing her.



Taking to Twitter, Lutfi posted a heart-wrenching note, wherein he apologised to the pop icon.

“Just sitting here listening to that court recording, if she hates me after she’s free I won’t blame her,” he wrote ahead of Spears' latest court hearing.

“I failed her,” the accused Svengali continued. “I was supposed to protect her from all this, I let her down and we both paid dearly for it – – head in hands..I’m so sorry.”

Lutfi has been affiliated with Spears since more than a decade when he mysteriously came into her inner circle right after her divorce with Kevin Federline in 2007.

He has been accused by Spear's parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, in court documents of taking “control of her life, home and finances” after moving in with her.