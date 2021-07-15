BTS announces ARMY membership renewal with group video message

BTS recently released a brand new video to their YouTube account announcing the renewal of their official membership program.

The video in question even hinted at some exciting exclusive content and also provided an in depth explanation of the registration process.



Check it out below:

For those still unsure, the global official ARMY fan club membership is in direct partnership with Weverse and requires all new entries to create a Weverse Shop Account with official email ID’s as well as ship ID’s.



The official fan club website also cites several renewal benefits ranging from a digital image and message written in the group’s handwriting as well as a special gift.

The process started as of July 15th 2021 from 2 p.m. KST time.