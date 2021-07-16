Madhuri Dixit’s dance video with Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh goes viral

Indian star Madhuri Dixit’s dance video with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh from the sets of Dance Deewane 3 has gone viral on social media and it has taken the internet by storm.



Madhuri won the hearts of the fans yet again with her killer dance moves on Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi from film Jheel Ke Us Paar, released in 1973.

Taking to Instagram, the Tezaab actress posted her dance video with caption “Finally gave into the temptation of doing this reel”.

In the video, choreographer and dancers Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh can also be seen dancing their hearts out with Madhuri.



Madhuri’s dance video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.