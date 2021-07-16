 
Josh Peck weighs in on Drake Bell's 'upsetting, unfortunate' sentencing

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Josh Peck has opened up about his Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell pleading guilty for child endangerment.

Speaking with Variety at the premier for Disney+’s Turner & Hooch series, the 34-year-old said that it was "upsetting and an unfortunate situation" to see Drake in.

"It's upsetting, and it's an unfortunate situation," Josh said. "It's disappointing."

Earlier this week, Drake was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service over sexual texts with a minor.

People reported that the former Nickelodeon star, who had pleaded guilty to child endangerment, is also forbidden from making contact with the 19-year-old victim, who called the actor “the epitome of evil” amid his sentencing hearing.

“He was calculating. He preyed on me and sexually abused me. He is a monster and a danger to children,” she said during the hearing that was held over Zoom.

“Jared Drake Bell is a pedophile and that is his legacy,” she added.

The Drake & Josh star apologized during the sentencing, saying: “I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously. And again, I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.”

