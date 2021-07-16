 
Prince Harry criticised for leaving 15 minutes after Princess Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry criticised for leaving 15 minutes after Princess Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry earlier this month reunited with his brother Prince William to unveil a new statue of their mother Princess Diana in Kensington Palace.

It was Harry's second reunion with the British royal family since his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey which plunged the monarchy into its worst crisis in decades.

Meghan and Harry's interview also deteriorated their relationship with the royal family.

Harry reportedly didn't meet Queen Elizabeth, who was away during the unveiling of the statue, and returned to the United States.

Commenting on the Duke of Sussex's tour, royal commentator Angela Levin and talkRADIO's Mike Graham criticized Prince Harry's "joker" behaviour during the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. According to UK's Daily Express, the pair also hit out at Harry for leaving the UK very quickly after Prince Philip's funeral and not spending enough time with the Queen.

Angela Levin said 15 minutes after the unveiling of the statue, Prince Harry left the venue. 

